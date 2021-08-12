iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Lowered by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

