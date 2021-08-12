iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 282.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $62.97 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.14.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

