iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Increased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 25,229,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,667,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

