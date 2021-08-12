iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241,098 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 23.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $55,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $111.83. 2,207,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

