iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $111.84. 135,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

