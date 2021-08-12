iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

