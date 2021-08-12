iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 545,999 shares.The stock last traded at $83.94 and had previously closed at $84.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.91.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.