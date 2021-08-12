iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 50,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.55. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

