iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iStar were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

