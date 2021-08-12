IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 338.40 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). Approximately 2,360,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,309,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.17).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IWG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.64.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

