J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 294.02 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 294.02 ($3.84), with a volume of 1444098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.80 ($3.80).

Specifically, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.18. The stock has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

