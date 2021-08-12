J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

MA stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

