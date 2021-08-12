J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.58. 599,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

