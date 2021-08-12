J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 19.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,141. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

