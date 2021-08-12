J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

