J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.