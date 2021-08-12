J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

