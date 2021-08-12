Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 30.94%.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

