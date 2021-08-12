Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Jamf alerts:

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $718,888.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,258.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock valued at $318,113,469.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

JAMF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 369,331 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.