JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JDEPF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of JDEPF stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

