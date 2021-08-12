Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

FRA ALV opened at €201.70 ($237.29) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €211.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

