Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.93 ($106.97).

Daimler stock opened at €74.88 ($88.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

