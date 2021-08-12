Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lear Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

