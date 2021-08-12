Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of WSC opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,275,000 over the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

