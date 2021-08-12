Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.43. 97,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

