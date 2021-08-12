Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPRO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

LPRO stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.