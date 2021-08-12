Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 5,920 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 5,065,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

