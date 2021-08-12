Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective lifted by Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,267. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.