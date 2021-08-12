JMP Securities Raises J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $163.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.
NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $135.96. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.
In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
