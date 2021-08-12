JMP Securities Raises J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $163.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $135.96. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

