John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,339. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

