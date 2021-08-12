Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.20. 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. The company has a market cap of $461.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $175.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

