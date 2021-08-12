Julie A. Shepard Sells 2,113 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
