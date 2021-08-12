Julie A. Shepard Sells 2,113 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $89.09 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

