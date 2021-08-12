Julie Hambleton Sells 1,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Hambleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

