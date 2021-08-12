Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,145 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £100.28 ($131.01).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,319 ($82.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,407.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

