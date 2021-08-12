Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,202. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

