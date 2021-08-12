Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) PT Lowered to $37.00

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 227.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $123,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $129,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

