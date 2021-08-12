Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 7,988,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.