Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 2,010,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

