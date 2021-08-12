Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $142.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The firm has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

