Katrina O’connell Sells 65,271 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 4,513,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Gap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

