KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $14.71. KDDI shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 163,077 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.08.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

