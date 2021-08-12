Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.07. 232,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$25.87.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.