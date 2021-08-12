Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $13,670,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

