Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €128.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.36 ($134.55).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €82.88 ($97.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.96.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.