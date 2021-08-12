Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 28,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

