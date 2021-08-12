Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares during the period. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 223,785 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 106,647 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 9,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

