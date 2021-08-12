Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2,825.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 6,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.