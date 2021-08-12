Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 1,497,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,220. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

