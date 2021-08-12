Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

KTCC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

