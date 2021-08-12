Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.69). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 978,904 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

